Aldi to cut prices on a third of products

FILE PHOTO: Aldi said it is cutting prices through the beginning of November, saving millions for customers.

Aldi is trying to soften the high cost of groceries.

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The company announced this week that it will cut prices on about a third of its products, saving customers an estimated $85 million.

Lower-priced items include produce such as grapes, pears, Brussels sprouts, squash, herbs, and potatoes.

Kirkwood chicken breast family packs will be $1.99 per pound.

Discounts will also be seen on coffee, paper towels and protein shakes.

The price cuts went into effect on Sept. 23 and will last until at least Nov. 3 at all stores nationwide, the company said.

Aldi is not alone in trying to make shopping affordable.

Reuters reported Kroger and Walmart lowered prices to attract customers.

Walmart earlier this summer said it would lower the price of fresh corn, cherries, potato chips and Coca-Cola as part of its summer promotion, according to The New York Times.

Kroger had lower prices in some regions earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said last month that groceries were on average 2.2% higher than last year, USA Today reported.

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