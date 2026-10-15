Actress Hilary Swank pregnant with third child

The two-time Oscar-winning actress is expecting her third child in December.

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider.

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The “Million Dollar Baby” star, 52, made the announcement on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” Swank wrote in the caption of the video.

Swank’s upcoming family addition comes three years after she and Schneider welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple got married in August 2018.

Swank’s video on Instagram showed herself, her husband and two children dancing in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The expected child made a special appearance as a glow stick-shaped baby on Swank’s stomach, according to the entertainment news website.

Swank won Oscars for best actress in “Boys Don’t Cry” (1999) and “Million Dollar Baby” (2004).

She will appear in the fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets,” which premieres on Nov. 20.

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