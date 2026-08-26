8 things you need to know about Dolly Parton

FILE PHOTO: Singer Dolly Parton reads her book, "The Coat of Many Colors" to schoolchildren at The Library of Congress on February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

We know her music. We know about her philanthropy. We know about her self-deprecating humor, but there are things you may not know about the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton.

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Here are five things you may not know about the multi-hyphenate.

1. She told Elvis no

While we know of Whitney Houston’s cover of her hit song “I Will Always Love You,” there could have been a different version sung by none other than Elvis.

He had asked about recording a version after Parton’s rendition went to No. 1 on the charts in 1974.

“I got the word that he was going to record it, and I was so excited. I told everybody I knew, ‘Elvis is going to record my song. You’re not going to believe who’s recording my song,’” she told CMT in 2006.

But the Queen of Country told the King of Rock and Roll no. The reason?

Elvis wanted half of the publishing rights, despite not writing a single note or word of it, American Songwriter said.

She explained that Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager, demanded part of the publishing rights for his client.

Parton recounted Parker telling her, “Now, you know we have a rule that Elvis don’t record anything that we don’t take half the publishing.”

She said, “And I was really quiet,” said Parton. “I said, ‘Well, now it’s already been a hit. I wrote it and I’ve already published it, and this is the stuff I’m leaving for my family when I’m dead and gone. That money goes in for stuff for my brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews, so I can’t give up half the publishing,’ and he said ‘Well then, we can’t record it.’”

“I guess they thought since they already had it prepared and already had it ready, that I would do it. .. Something in my heart [said] ‘Don’t do that,’ and I just didn’t do it, and they just didn’t do it,” Parton said.

She said it broke her heart to turn Elvis down.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry, but I can’t give you the publishing,” she said in 2021. “I wanted to hear Elvis sing it, and it broke my heart I cried all night. But I had to keep that copyright in my pocket. You have to take care of your business. Everybody’s going to use you if they can. These are my songs. They’re like my children. And I expect them to support me when I’m old.”

He still apparently had a connection to the song, with his ex-wife sharing a private moment with Parton.

“Priscilla told me that when she and Elvis divorced, Elvis sang my song to her,” Parton said, according to American Songwriter. “That touched me so deeply.”

Nearly 20 years after Elvis wanted to cover it, Whitney Houston did for her film “The Bodyguard.” It became a certified Diamond hit by the Recording Industry Association of America, Forbes reported. It also spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was the best-selling single by a female artist and the sixth biggest single of all time, with more than 20 million sales, according to American Songwriter.

When Parton first heard Houston’s version, she told Oprah Winfrey that she was driving and had to pull over.

“I was shot so full of adrenaline and energy, I had to pull off because I was afraid that I would wreck, so I pulled over quick as I could to listen to that whole song,” Parton said. “I could not believe how she did that. I mean, how beautiful it was that my little song had turned into that, so that was a major, major thing.”

2. Dolly the vampire slayer?

We may not have “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” without Parton.

Parton was a producer of the show through her production company, Sandollar Productions, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I thought ”Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was a wonderful little show,” Parton shared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in 2021. “Actually my Sandollar company, again with Sandy Gallin my manager, we had a company called Sandollar, and we were a small part of that. And I was very, very proud to be part of that.”

Not only did Sandollar produce the television show, but it also backed the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” film in 1992.

Sandollar executive Gail Berman believed in the story and that’s why the company backed the show. But when Berman didn’t earn as much as the men, Parton gave Berman an extra paycheck, Berman told The New York Times in 2016.

What other films did Sandollar back?

According to IMDB, the company had a role in films such as “Father of the Bride” (1991), “Sabrina” (1995) and “Fly Away Home” (1996), along with several Parton movies and shows, such as “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Straight Talk” and “Christmas on the Square.”

3. Left a trail of rhinestones

Parton was known for her bold colored costumes covered in rhinestones.

She told Time Magazine that when she moved to Nashville, she wanted to look like a country star.

“Country stars had to have big hair and some sparkles... I related to the clothes that were worn then,” she remembered.

Then when she was told to dress more like a pop artist, she told a record label, “I can’t do what I’m supposed to do as a performer if I don’t feel comfortable within my own skin,” the BBC reported.

Country music broadcaster Baylen Leonard said that she found a trail of rhinestones one time after interviewing Parton.

“I went back into the room with my producer to get our equipment, and on the sofa where Dolly Parton had been sitting was just a scattering of sequins and rhinestones that led out the door, because she had had these jeans on that were, of course, bedazzled and bejeweled. And during the course of the interview, a bunch of them had popped out. And I gathered them up like holy relics. And I still have them. So Dolly literally leaves a trail of rhinestones wherever she goes. And that, I think, sums up Dolly Parton,” Leonard shared with the BBC.

4. Never rode the rides at Dollywood

You’d think that if you owned an amusement park you’d take advantage of full access to all the rides.

But not Parton.

She told The New York Times in 2019 that she never rode the coasters or water rides.

“I don’t ride the rides,” she said. “I never have. I have a tendency to get motion sickness. Also, I’m a little bit chicken.”

“With all my hair, I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don’t like to get messed up. I’m gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don’t want some ride doing it.”

5. Lost a Dolly-look-alike contest

Parton should have been a shoo-in for winning a look-alike contest, but she actually lost the competition.

“At a Halloween contest years ago on Santa Monica Boulevard, where all the guys were dressed up like me, and I just overexaggerated my look and went in and just walked up onstage … I didn’t win,” she told “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts in 2009. “I didn’t even come in close, I don’t think.”

6. How many instruments?

Parton was known for her guitar playing, which she used her nails for, not a pick, but she was well-versed on instruments.

She told Vogue in 2016 that she played “some of everything.”

The everything includes the dulcimer, banjo, guitar, piano, recorder, saxophone, and many others.

“My family’s very musical, and everybody played musical instruments, so we just grabbed up anything and tried to play,” she said. “Like I said, I ain’t all that good at it, but I can play enough to make a show!”

7. She had tattoos

While Parton was flashy, she kept one thing pretty much covered — her tattoos.

She told People magazine that the ink covered scars from a feeding tube and other procedures. She has ribbon, bow, butterfly, and other tattoos.

“I do have some tattoos, that’s true, but they’re tasteful. I’m not a tattoo girl,” Parton said. “My tattoos are pretty, they’re artful, and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement.”

8. Generosity

Parton was known for her Imagination Library, but she spread her money around doing as much good as possible.

When she was given a $100 million Courage and Civility award by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to be used for charities of her choice, Parton said, “When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said, ‘I try to put my money where my heart is,’ and I think you do the same thing,” CBS News reported.

She founded the library in 1995 in honor of her father, who could not read or write, and provides free books every month to children from birth to age 5, regardless of income.

But it wasn’t just literacy that she supported.

Take a look at some of the other causes she backed:

$1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for COVID-19 research connected to the development of Moderna’s vaccine, with a researcher saying the money was critical to the early-stage research.

$1 million to Vanderbilt for pediatric infectious disease research.

$1,000 a month for six months to families who lost homes in East Tennessee wildfires in 2016.

$1 million of her own money and $1 million from her businesses for Hurricane Helene relief in 2024.

0 of 50 Dolly Parton NASHVILLE - 1965: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1970: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1972: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton 1974: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage with an acoustic guitar in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1975: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage wearing a yellow dress in circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton at a press reception at the Hilton Hotel, London, 1976. (Photo by Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) (Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) Dolly Parton UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) (David Redfern/Redferns) Dolly Parton Portrait of Dolly Parton at the Holiday Inn in Chicago, Illinois, April 30, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton 20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Dolly Parton UNITED STATES - AUGUST 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Dolly Parton (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Dolly Parton NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1981: Dolly Parton circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images) (REP/IMAGES/Getty Images) Dolly Parton PIGEON FORGE, TN - 1993: American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in publicity portrait for the film 'Rhinestone', 1984. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Dolly Parton American country music singer and actress Dolly Parton poses with a People's Choice Award, March 13, 1988. She wears a white sequinned dress with transparent shoulders and long earrings. (Photo by Fotos International/Robert Scott/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1989: Singer and Actress Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton on the set of the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LONDON - JANUARY 17: American singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers at the Churchill Hotel to promote her new single "If" on January 17, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Dolly Parton BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/WireImage) (Harry Herd/WireImage) Dolly Parton SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dolly Parton performs live on stage at Allphones Arena on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold/WireImage) Dolly Parton LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Echo Arena on June 8, 2014 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) (Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) (Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/ACM2016) Dolly Parton PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 15: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Pure & Simple Tour at Mann Center For Performing Arts on June 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Dolly Parton THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0518 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on August 23, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Honoree Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton accepts the MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Through the years Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Katy Perry (L) and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years Nile Rodgers and Dolly Parton attend We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) Through the years In this screengrab released on April 18, Dolly Parton speaks at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) (Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) Through the years Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Record holder FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Parton currently holds 10 Guinness World Records. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

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