2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley leads with 9 nominations

Ella Langley led the pack as the 60th CMA Awards nominations were announced on Thursday. Langley, whose “Choosin’ Texas” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 21st week this year, received nine nominations, Variety reported.
That put the “Be Her” singer one shy of the all-time single-year record, which was set by Alan Jackson in 2002, according to the entertainment news website.
Miranda Lambert has seven nominations, with four of them coming as a songwriter or producer on recordings by Langley,
Other artists receiving multiple nominations from Country Music Association voters with multiple nominations include Kacey Musgraves and Ben West (Langley’s co-producer) with five each; Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr.with four each; and Lainey Wilson (who will host the show), Luke Combs and Dave Clauss (Langley’s mixing engineer) with three nominations apiece.
The awards ceremony, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled to air on Nov. 18 on ABC and Disney+. Wilson is hosting for the third consecutive year and for the second straight year solo, Billboard reported.
Here is the list of nominees.
Single of the Year
“Be Her” – Ella Langley
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Album of the Year
“Ain’t In It For My Health” – Zach Top
“Dandelion” – Ella Langley
“Middle of Nowhere” – Kacey Musgraves
“Parker McCollum” – Parker McCollum
“The Way I Am” – Luke Combs
Song of the Year
”Be Her” -- Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt
“Beautiful Things” -- Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney
“Choosin’ Texas” -- Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
“Dry Spell -- ”Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
“Gary” -- Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)
“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves (featuring Miranda Lambert)
“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green
“McArthur” – Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw
Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
Music Video of the Year
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
Avery Anna
Carter Faith
Emily Ann Roberts
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
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