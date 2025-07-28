1 killed, 10 injured in shooting in Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta shooting: A man was killed and 10 people were injured after a shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood early Monday.
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA — One man was killed and 10 people were hospitalized after a shooting early Monday in an Atlanta neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of the city, WSB-TV reported. Officers responded to the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue at about 1:27 a.m. ET.

Police said they discovered a 27-year-old man on the ground who died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Police confirmed to WSB that 10 other people were shot and transported to an area hospital. At least one person was in surgery, but police said all of the hospitalized victims appeared to be in stable condition.

The victims are between the ages of 18 and 29, police said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

A witness told WSB that the shooting occurred after a group of men opened fire on several people. She added that right before the shooting, she called 911 when she saw several men armed with weapons jump out of a truck.

Police have not confirmed how many shooters were involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Sweet Auburn neighborhood is located east of downtown Atlanta.

