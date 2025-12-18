Travis! Sabrina! Get a peek at the next two episodes of 'The End of an Era'; final two will drop early

Taylor Swift is giving fans an early Christmas present, along with a sneak peek at the next two episodes of her The End of an Era Disney+ docuseries.

ABC's Good Morning America debuted an exclusive clip Thursday from the new episodes, giving fans a look at her fiancé Travis Kelce's appearance onstage at her show in London in June 2024. He appeared in a top hat and tails, as part of the show's The Tortured Poets Department segment.

"Travis Kelce brings a lot of happiness to a lot of fans," Taylor's mom, Andrea, says in the preview.

In the clip, Taylor is seen saying, "I can safely say it’s the loudest it’s ever gotten on the Eras Tour," possibly referring to Travis' surprise appearance.

Also featured in these two new episodes is a behind-the-scenes look at Sabrina Carpenter's surprise appearance during the tour, which took place in October 2024 in New Orleans.

Episodes 3 and 4 of The End of an Era, showing Sabrina and Travis' appearances, will begin streaming on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET, on Friday, Dec. 19.

In addition to airing the first look at episodes 3 and 4, Taylor also exclusively revealed on Good Morning America that fans will be able to watch the docuseries' final two episodes earlier than expected.

Episodes 5 and 6 of The End of Era will now premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, Dec. 23, instead of their initial scheduled date of Dec. 26.

