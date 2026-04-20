Totally Tubular Festival returns for a third year with Thomas Dolby, A Flock of Seagulls and more

The Totally Tubular Festival, celebrating music of the '80s, will return for a third year this summer, with a lineup that includes Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People, A Flock Of Seagulls, The Motels, Animotion, The Escape Club, Tommy Tutone and The Producers.

The tour marks the first time Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People have performed together since 1988.

The tour is set to kick off July 17 in Phoenix, hitting such cities as Denver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., New York and more before wrapping Aug. 16 in Aurora, Illinois.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete schedule can be found at TotallyTubularFestival.com.

The Totally Tubular Festival launched in summer 2024, with Dolby also headlining the fest. Other artists on the inaugural bill included Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats and The Romantics.

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