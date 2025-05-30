Time To Prepare

There’s no time like this weekend to get things in order for the hurricane season, so here’s what a few communities are offering.

St. Pete Hurricane Preparedness Day will be from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday at the Willis S. Johns Recreation Center. That’s at 6635 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. St. N., St. in Petersburg.

Madeira Beach Hurricane Expo will get underway at 10 am and run through 1 pm Saturday at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.

Hurricane Milton preps ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Sandbags are filled as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 08, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Tampa Hurricane Preparedness Expo: The city of Tampa will have sandbags for you, with a limit of 10 bags per family while supplies last, so get there early from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday at Macfarlane Park, 1801 N. Lincoln, Tampa.

And to lighten things up just a bit after all that, chill out at the Tampa Theatre with the Princess Bride. That will kick off the Summer Classics series, at 3 pm Sunday $12 evening, $10 matinee. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. See the full summer series at tampatheatre.org.

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group