Time To Prepare

There’s no time like this weekend to get things in order for the hurricane season, so here’s what a few communities are offering.
St. Pete Hurricane Preparedness Day will be from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday at the Willis S. Johns Recreation Center. That’s at 6635 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. St. N., St. in Petersburg.
Madeira Beach Hurricane Expo will get underway at 10 am and run through 1 pm Saturday at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Tampa Hurricane Preparedness Expo: The city of Tampa will have sandbags for you, with a limit of 10 bags per family while supplies last, so get there early from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday at Macfarlane Park, 1801 N. Lincoln, Tampa.
And to lighten things up just a bit after all that, chill out at the Tampa Theatre with the Princess Bride. That will kick off the Summer Classics series, at 3 pm Sunday $12 evening, $10 matinee. 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. See the full summer series at tampatheatre.org.
