Tighter Watering Restrictions

My lawn looks bad. Like, hayfield bad. Between the cold air and watering restrictions it does add up. But now the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board (SWFWMD) has updated when you can water once again.

Starting this Sunday, February 8th through July 1st, residents will have to follow one-day-per-week lawn watering restrictions, and that even applies if you have a private well, like I do. Oh, and watering is prohibited between 8 am and 6 pm on your designated, assigned day.

Check the county-by-county guide for more information and let’s hope for rain!

