Tighter Watering Restrictions

Yard sprinkler
FILE PHOTO: A Florida man is facing charges after law enforcement said he turned his sprinklers on as students with special needs got off and on their bus.
By Ann Kelly

My lawn looks bad. Like, hayfield bad. Between the cold air and watering restrictions it does add up. But now the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board (SWFWMD) has updated when you can water once again.

Starting this Sunday, February 8th through July 1st, residents will have to follow one-day-per-week lawn watering restrictions, and that even applies if you have a private well, like I do. Oh, and watering is prohibited between 8 am and 6 pm on your designated, assigned day.

Check the county-by-county guide for more information and let’s hope for rain!

