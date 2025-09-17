This Is Only A Drill

It’s going to look bad, but it’s only a drill.

Over at Tampa International Airport, the FAA-required Triennial Mass Casualty Exercise will begin this morning at 930 am. This will simulate a commercial plane incident involving a fuel fire and multiple casualties.

Local law enforcement, responders, hospitals to participate in mass casualty training exercise

It also includes a lot of people. More than 150 participants and 25 partner agencies will simulate a coordinated response to a major aircraft incident. So if you see smoke in the sky around Tampa Bay Blvd. (just west of Hillsborough Community College) that’s where it’s being staged so please don’t call 911.

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group