Things Are Just Ducky In Clearwater

It’s a Jeep owners dream, but this is not going to fit on the dashboard! Welcome the World’s Largest Rubber Duck to Coachman Park In Clearwater starting this Friday through Wednesday, Jan. 21st. How big? It’s 61 feet high and carries the name “Mama Duck.

But that’s not the only fun this weekend in Coachman Park. One of the coolest shopping experiences returns with The Market Marie at 10 am Saturday. Lots of local vendors (around 85) and if you can’t make it this weekend it’s back the the second Saturday of every month.

