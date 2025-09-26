Hurricane Helene triggered unheard of flooding but there's a way to show what's going on with an app from USF

Today marks the one year anniversary of Hurricane Helene hitting the Bay area, with landfall up in the Big Bend area. We’re still cleaning up, and keeping an eye on the tropics in the Dove Hurricane Guide with one system possibly impacting the Carolina coastline in a few days.

But it was the water that changed lives after Helene, and knowing where that flooding is happening can help. There’s an app for that developed by the University of South Florida last year.

Flooded cars in Hurricane Helene

The crowdsourcing flood app CRIS-HAZARD launched last September before Helene and Milton hit the Tampa Bay region by the University of South Florida. The app will help residents of Pinellas County, with a chance to to upload photos of flooding in our own neighborhood, with the added feature of solar-powered cameras. these were installed by the cities across Pinellas County that include St. Petersburg, Safety Harbor and Dunedin. It’s very unique, using reference images and historical images to see what’s normal and what is not. Users can also access the flood map via www.stormsquad.org.

