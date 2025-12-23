'That's life': Lady Gaga releases trailer for 'Harlequin' concert film

Ahead of the Christmas Eve premiere of Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only, the singer has dropped a trailer for the concert film.

The trailer opens with Gaga singing "Happy Mistake," one of two new songs Gaga wrote for her 2024 album Harlequin, a companion to her film Joker: Folie à Deux. We then see Gaga standing on stage, telling the audience, "Well, y'know, f***** up s*** happens sometimes, and that's life."

The rest of the trailer shows Gaga on stage singing the standard "That's Life." The stage set looks like a dilapidated, dimly lit apartment with broken Venetian blinds over the windows and what appears to be feathers from a shredded pillow strewn over a carpet. At one point, Gaga lays down on her back and kicks her feet while singing.

As previously reported, the performance, which was filmed in September of 2024 at LA's Belasco Theatre, will premiere on Gaga's YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

