TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk on the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

This is a great bit of trivia. Before Brady, the Bucs almost drafted Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback! But Teddy is finally making it to Tampa Bay.

Tuesday, the team announced that Bridgewater signed a one-year contract to back up Baker Mayfield. He was on the field getting to know his new team, and meet some fans.

New York Giants v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Teddy Bridgewater of the Detroit Lions looks on against the New York Giants during the preseason game at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

so what about Kyle Trask? To be continued. Bucs are home for the first preseason game on Saturday against the Titans at 7:30 pm

