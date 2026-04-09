Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal releasing memoir

Cover of Roland Orzabal's 'Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears for Fears' (Dey Street Books)

Tears For Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal is ready to tell his life story.

The rocker is releasing Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears for Fears on Aug. 4, described as a "deeply personal memoir" that "explores the formative experiences and complex worldview of a creator, his creations, and his personal life."

The book is described as an "astrological memoir," with Orzabal, a lifelong astrology fan, using it as a tool to support the storytelling, revealing how his life has been affected by his astrological chart.

Welcome to Your Life will delve into the creation of the band with musical partner Curt Smith, and their massive success thanks to their 1985 album, Songs From The Big Chair, and hit songs like "Shout," "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Head over Heels." It will also cover the creative and personal breakdown of their relationship, leading Tears For Fears to break up in 1991, before reuniting in 2000.

The book will also offer readers a look into Orzabal’s personal life, including his mental health struggles and the loss of his wife in 2017.

"As he reflects on love, faith, and recovery, Orzabal shows how the power of music can heal even the deepest wounds," the description notes.

Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears for Fears is available for preorder now.

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