Taylor Swift reveals her mom was the driving force behind meeting Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift proved she could do it with a broken heart on The Eras Tour, and she opens up about it in a new episode of her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era.

In episode four, which is now streaming, Taylor reveals, "There were points in this tour when the tour was really the only thing that was really keeping me going in my life. ... I went through two breakups on the first half of this tour, and that's a lot of breakups, actually."

All that left her feeling, she says, like, "I’m not a person, I’m just this, like, big conglomerate that no one sees as a real human being, especially not men that I date."

That is, until her mother, Andrea Swift, happened to see a headline about a Kansas City Chiefs player complaining that he brought a friendship bracelet to the Eras Tour but didn't get to meet Taylor.

"So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, 'Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce,'" Andrea says in the episode. "She goes, 'Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom.' And I went, 'Ding, ding, ding, ding.'"

Taylor then picks up the story from her mom: “So you call me with this tone of, ‘Hey, so, I know you’re not gonna react well to this, but there’s a guy.' ... You said something to the effect of, ‘You gotta start doing something different.’”

Taylor notes, "If you ever would have ever told me that the most meaningful relationship I would ever have would start with a man saying he was ‘butt hurt’ that I didn’t want to meet him — unbelievable.”

