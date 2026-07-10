Taylor Swift paid New York City $160,000 to cover cost of wedding resources

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

It's a love story, and Taylor Swift just said yes.

The music superstar married NFL star Travis Kelce one week ago at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Swift paid the City of New York $160,000 to cover the cost of resources used during her wedding, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday.

Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding required a permit for street closures and traffic management, while the New York Police Department deployed dozens of officers.

The pair wed in a ceremony said to have included over 1,000 guests. No official wedding photos have been released.

Adam Sandler officiated the couple's ceremony. Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honor while Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party.

The bride and groom wore custom looks by Dior, with Swift wearing a haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. It was the designer's first couture wedding dress for a "world-renowned celebrity," according to a rep of Swift. The couple wore custom-made shoes by Christian Louboutin and Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

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