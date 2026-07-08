Taylor Swift earns Emmy nod for Eras Tour concert film

Taylor Swift performs onstage during 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour' at BC Place, Dec. 6, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is bejeweled once again with an Emmy nomination.

The singer earned an Emmy nod Wednesday for her work on her Disney+ concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show.

Swift, who is listed as a performer and a producer on the project, earned a nod in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category.

The concert film, directed by Glenn Weiss, earned five nods, including outstanding picture editing for variety programming, outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, and outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special.

Weiss also earned a nod for outstanding directing for a variety special.

This marks Swift's second Emmy nomination and could be her second Emmy win. According to the Television Academy website, the "Cruel Summer" singer earned her first Emmy in 2015 for outstanding creative achievement in interactive media - original interactive program for AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience, on which she served as an executive producer.

Also nominated in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category are Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…, The Muppet Show, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl and Wicked: One Wonderful Night.

Swift's latest Emmy nomination comes just days after her star-studded wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3. The duo tied the knot in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The 2026 Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on NBC and will be streamed live on Peacock.

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