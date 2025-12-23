Taylor Swift donates $1 million; new docuseries episode shows her reading Travis Kelce's love letter

Christmas is a time for giving, and boy, does Taylor Swift know how to give.

The charity Feeding America announced on Instagram Tuesday that Taylor had presented them with a $1 million donation. "We're grateful to @taylorswift for standing with families facing hunger. Her generosity reminds us what's possible when we come together to help ensure full tables this holiday season and beyond," read the caption.

In other Taylor news, the last two episodes of her docuseries The End of an Era are streaming now on Disney+, and in the sixth and final one, we get to hear part of a love letter her fiancé Travis Kelce wrote to her ahead of her final Eras Tour shows.

While backstage before her final Eras Tour shows last December, Taylor reads the letter out loud. "So many unbelievable memories in this tour, but my favorite was seeing you in concert for the first time, being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me," she reads.

"I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to [tour manager] Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri," she continues reading. "That night two in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."

She reads the rest of the letter to herself, and then says, "Awww, my God! So much for no emotions on the last three shows, huh?”

The final episode ends with a roundup of what happened in Taylor's life after the Eras Tour: She bought back her masters, got engaged to Travis and released The Life of a Showgirl, which the episode describes as "the biggest album of her career" -- cheekily followed by the words "to date."

