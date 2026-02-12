Taylor Swift congratulates Olympian Breezy Johnson on engagement

What's the surest way to get Taylor Swift to notice that you just got engaged? Use her lyrics in your engagement announcement. Oh, and be a famous Olympic athlete.

Olympic downhill skier Breezy Johnson was proposed to by her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, after she crashed while competing in the women's super giant slalom on Thursday. As he presented her with a ring, he also gave her some lyrics from Taylor's hit "The Alchemy" written on a small piece of wood, which she showed off in her Instagram post announcing the news.

In the post, Breezy is holding the wooden plaque, which reads, "Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?" She wrote in the caption, "Hey guys... meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!! Thank you to everyone who made this moment possible. It was everything I ever dreamed of. Kind of like Connor!"

Taylor jumped into the comments with another line from "The Alchemy": “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.” She added, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Breezy replied, "I don't know what's better, Olympic gold or this comment. Sourdough engagement gift please???? Would love to teach you to ski."

According to USA Today, Breezy and Connor bonded over the song in the summer of 2024, when they moved in together. USA Today quoted her as saying, "'The Alchemy' is a song about a sports person and the poet that are in love. And I feel like he's the poet and I'm the sports person." She noted, "We always hear the song and we smile and think about each other. ... It's just kind of really special to us."

