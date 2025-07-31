Tax Free Shopping Holidays

The very good news is the Back-To-School Sale tax Holiday begins Friday, August 1st. The even better news is that it last for the full month, so take the list along and fill a cart - and help a teacher if you can.

Now, about the Hurricane Sales Tax holiday. Also starting tomorrow, you can shop tax free BUT this is now going to be a permanent event for certain supplies, so check this out as well. It’s not a reason to wait, but a good reason to take advantage of this when you have the means.

Emergency preparedness supplies A large pile of supplies to be used in case of a natural disaster (hurricane, flood, earthquake, etc.) including: flashlight, backpack, batteries, water bottles, first aid kit, lantern, radio, can opener, mask. (fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

But you may also notice certain expected items not on that list. Those will show up during the Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday which begins Sept 8th.

It’s a lot, but keep all those links handy and take it along when you shop. Stay safe with even more help in the Dove Hurricane Guide and our weather partners from Fox 13.

