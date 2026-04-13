Tax Day Deals & Freebies

There’s no way around it - the deadline to file taxes arrives this week on Wednesday, April 15th. But there are some ways to make it feel a little bit better.

Keep an eye out for deals, free stuff, two-for-ones, and more when you take a look here. Some of my personal favorites on the list are the Maple Street Biscuit Company and Shipley’s Donuts.

Tax Day Deals and freebies

Add to that are deals at Krispy Kreme, Kona Ice and Subway. And that’s the short list! But of course, if you know of more deals to share, just let me know at ann.kelly@cmg.com or just tag us here.

The Dove Daily Update

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