Tax Day Deals & Freebies

Surprised,Male,Office,Director,Dressed,Casually,,Looks,With,Puzzled,Expression (Cast Of Thousands/Shutterstock / Cast Of Thousands)
By Ann Kelly

There’s no way around it - the deadline to file taxes arrives this week on Wednesday, April 15th. But there are some ways to make it feel a little bit better.

Keep an eye out for deals, free stuff, two-for-ones, and more when you take a look here. Some of my personal favorites on the list are the Maple Street Biscuit Company and Shipley’s Donuts.

Tax Day Deals and freebies

Add to that are deals at Krispy Kreme, Kona Ice and Subway. And that’s the short list! But of course, if you know of more deals to share, just let me know at ann.kelly@cmg.com or just tag us here.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388