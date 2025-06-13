The Tampa Bay Sun Take The Field!

It's a really big weekend for women's soccer in Tampa!

From the first kick we knew there was something special about the new women’s soccer team the Tampa Bay Sun FC. They’ve had an exciting season, and now all that hard work pays off with the inaugural USL Super League championship title this Saturday!

Dove Daily Update What a way to wrap up the first season for The Sun!

This new women’s soccer league celebrates the inaugural season with there first-ever championship final right here at home with very affordable tickets at $25.

The Sun call Riverfront Stadium on the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa home and welcome fans to the game with more info here. Go Sun!!!

