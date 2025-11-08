Tampa Bay Forecast Chills Out

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (Berit Kessler // Shutterstock/Berit Kessler // Shutterstock)
By Ann Kelly

The leaves haven’t completely fallen off the trees yet, but here we are facing a true cold snap.

From our Fox 13 meteorologists, Tampa Bay could see overnight lows in the upper 30’s Monday morning and the low 40’s Tuesday. So that means some cold weather shelters will be opening.

As of Saturday, in Polk County Talbot House Ministries of Lakeland will be open starting Monday for persons in need to stay around the clock at their location at 814 N Kentucky Avenue.

As more open we’ll update the list.

