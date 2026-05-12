Take a Book; Leave a Book

I was a library kid. I probably still have my card in my memory box! I can thank my Dad for my love of reading, and I still have the the books he gave me every birthday. Books are cool, a great way to disappear for a few hours, learn a new skill, or just clear my mind.

One of the nicest way to find something to read are the Little Free Libraries. But once again, we can thank the storms of 2024 for destroying so many of those.

Dove Daily Update The Little Free Library is back!

But hope comes in many forms, even after suffering personal loss from the weather. Judithanne McLauchlan call Madeira Beach home, and was one of those, but now the Little Free Library that once lived in front of her home is back. She’s someone that rebuilt her life, her home with the help of friends who volunteered their own time.

If you’re not familiar with the Little Free Libraries, take a look at her story that was recently featured on Spectrum Bay News 9 and share your own love of reading with a donation.

The Dove Daily Update

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