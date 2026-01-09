'Sweet' comeback: Stephen Sanchez returns with video starring grandparents

Stephen Sanchez is back — and he's as retro as ever.

The "Until I Found You" singer returns with a new single titled "Sweet Love," and once again, he's rocking a late '50s, early '60s aesthetic in both his sound and visuals. The upbeat tune, which is reminiscent of a Motown song, finds Stephen singing about a woman who changed his life through her love.

"I was afraid for so long/ Breaking hearts 'til the break of dawn/ Hiding behind my guitar and a song," he sings. "Then I found ya, and, boy, I was so wrong/ 'Cause your sweet love, it's got a hold on me now/ And I ain't ever gon' let you go, no, no, no."

Speaking of sweet, Stephen's actual grandparents are the stars of the video, which was filmed at their home — the place where he first got into music by exploring his grandpa's record collection. It shows them dancing together as Stephen and his female backup singers belt out the tune.

“‘Sweet Love’ really encapsulates the beautiful parts of love, and the active choice we have to make, to love one another every day," he says in a statement. "I was inspired by my grandparents’ relationship while writing the song and it was so special to have them star in the video.”

"Sweet Love" is Stephen's first new solo single since his 2023 album, Angel Face.

