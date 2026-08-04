Susanna Hoffs announces new solo album, 'The List'

Former Bangles frontwoman Susanna Hoffs is dropping a new album this fall.

The singer is set to release The List on Sept. 18, which is described in a press release as "what happens when an artist and her closest friends gather around the kitchen table and share the stories that define one's life."

The album is made up of 12 songs and features collaborations with Rufus Wainwright, songwriter Dan Wilson, Edie Brickell and others.

The first track released from the album is "Casablanca," which Hoffs wrote with Wilson and the album's producer, CJ Camerieri. It is described as a "meditation on unfinished romances suspended in time," inspired by the film Casablanca and a 1988 encounter Hoffs had in New Orleans with the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir.

"Casablanca" is available now via digital outlets.

Hoffs is set to hit the road starting Sept. 5 in Los Angeles. Her tour includes an appearance at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Sept. 19, and a five-night residency at The Carlyle in New York City from Sept. 21 to 26. A complete list of dates can be found at SusannaHoffs.com.

Here is the track list for The List:

"Casablanca"

"Where Do We Go"

"None of Them Were You"

"Time"

"Bad Case of Loneliness"

"Learn a Lesson Twice"

"Fool"

"Vertigo"

"This Island"

"Good Luck"

"Without You"

"What Are Wings For"

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