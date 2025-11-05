Stress Awareness Day

Dove Daily Update It's your day to reach out for help

It’s no joke when we think of every day as National Stress Awareness Day. But the loss of benefits is hitting Floridians hard and you may need to reach out for someone to talk to, and find the resources you need.

Phone Call (Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com)

Please call 211 for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, where staff are available 24/7 for support for those affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

Please share the link and if you’re group is also helping out, feel free to tag us us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

