It’s no joke when we think of every day as National Stress Awareness Day. But the loss of benefits is hitting Floridians hard and you may need to reach out for someone to talk to, and find the resources you need.

Please call 211 for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, where staff are available 24/7 for support for those affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

