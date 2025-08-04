Storm Prep Help

We have a new tropical storm – Dexter who is off the east coast and no threat to Florida. But there is another system on the map we will watch in the Dove Hurricane Guide. But we also know there’s still cleanup to be done from last year, and there are a few things you need to know about.
My Safe Florida Program is open starting today at Mysafeflhome.com. The Program will provide eligible Florida Homeowners, free of charge and with no obligation, a Hurricane Mitigation Inspection that identifies the current Hurricane Resistant Features of hurricanes.
Tampa City Council has approved an additional $2 million for its hurricane recovery program, bringing the total to $5.2 million. What’s this going to be used for? For you to repair damage, help cover insurance deductibles and get mortgage relief. When does it happen? City officials are expected to return to council in about a month with a full rollout plan and schedule for those community meetings
