Storm Prep Help

People clean up storm debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Englewood, Florida. Much of the debris was created by Hurricane Helene and then spread by Hurricane Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

We have a new tropical storm – Dexter who is off the east coast and no threat to Florida. But there is another system on the map we will watch in the Dove Hurricane Guide. But we also know there’s still cleanup to be done from last year, and there are a few things you need to know about.

Florida opens applications for program to help homeowners prepare for severe weather

My Safe Florida Program is open starting today at Mysafeflhome.com. The Program will provide eligible Florida Homeowners, free of charge and with no obligation, a Hurricane Mitigation Inspection that identifies the current Hurricane Resistant Features of hurricanes.

Tampa City Council has approved an additional $2 million for its hurricane recovery program, bringing the total to $5.2 million. What’s this going to be used for? For you to repair damage, help cover insurance deductibles and get mortgage relief. When does it happen? City officials are expected to return to council in about a month with a full rollout plan and schedule for those community meetings

