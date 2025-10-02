Stevie Nicks performs Fleetwood Mac track for the first time in over 40 years at Oregon concert

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

After postponing her summer tour dates, Stevie Nicks was back on stage in Portland, Oregon, Thursday night, where she treated the crowd to a song she hasn’t performed in over four decades.

According to setlist.fm, Stevie's show at the Moda Center included a performance of the track "Angel," from Fleetwood Mac's 1979 album Tusk. The site notes that it was Stevie's first performance of the song since 1983.

As for the rest of the show, Stevie performed a set filled with hits including Fleetwood Mac tracks like “Dreams,” “Gypsy,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Rhiannon” and “Landslide,” as well as solo tunes “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Stand Back” and “Edge of Seventeen.” She also performed her 2024 track “The Lighthouse,” and covered Tom Petty's “Free Fallin’.”

Nicks announced in August that she was postponing her August and September tour dates after fracturing her shoulder.

Stevie's next show is happening Saturday in Sacramento, California, with the tour running through Dec. 10 in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at StevieNicksofficial.com.

