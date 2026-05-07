It’s amazing what can be done in one day, one bag at a time. The nation’s largest one-day food drive, Stamp Out Hunger, returns Saturday, May 9, and for the ninth year in a row, Metropolitan Ministries is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) as an official beneficiary.

Life hasn’t been easy this year, and many families have fallen behind on food and basic needs in Tampa Bay. so here’s where we come in. Leave nonperishable food by the mailboxes for pickup by letter carriers. Rest assured, all donations stay local.

Stamp Out Hunger The special delivery comes from all of us

For more than 30 years, NALC has conducted the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, collecting nonperishable food donations along postal routes. All goods collected throughout Tampa Bay will benefit local families and individuals. This food drive will help Metro Ministries stock its shelves for the summer months.

So if you found that convenient bag inside the mailbox already, fill it up or just use whatever you have to help. And thanks so much!

The Dove Daily Update

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