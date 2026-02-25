South Florida Wildfire

A massive wildfire in south Florida may have you reconsidering your travel plans. The National Park Service said this actually began as two fires within the Big Cypress National Preserve. That area is a sanctuary for the Florida Panther.

Alligator stops traffic: A 12-foot alligator caused a backup on Alligator Alley, which crosses the Everglades in South Florida. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

The smoke is affecting travel along Alligator Alley and 75, and is so large the smoke plume can be seen from space. Areas like Big Cypress National Preserve, the Everglades region, Key Largo and Ochopee are all affected.

The entire state has been under burn band it takes very little to start a fire, so please follow restrictions. For more on the potential for rain, take a look at the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group