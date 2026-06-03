'So wonderful and generous': Céline Dion remembers late duet partner Peabo Bryson

Céline Dion is remembering Peabo Bryson, her duet partner on the Grammy-winning hit "Beauty and the Beast," from the Disney film of the same name. Peabo died on Tuesday at age 75 after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.

Céline was still a newcomer when she recorded "Beauty and the Beast," and Peabo was added to the duet because at the time, she wasn't considered a bankable enough star to sing the song herself. It marked the first time that a Disney song from a movie had been re-recorded as a pop track to make it more radio friendly.

"Beauty and the Beast" hit the top 10 in 1992, won Céline and Peabo the Grammy for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals.

On her Instagram Story, Céline posted a photo of her and Peabo together at the American Music Awards. She wrote, "I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance."

"He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded 'Beauty and the Beast.' He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English," she continued. "He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed..."

She concluded, "My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo. Love, Céline xx..."

Meanwhile, Peabo's close friend Regina Belle, who duetted with him on the #1 Aladdin hit "A Whole New World," said in a statement that a few days after his stroke, she visited him in the hospital and sang that song to him. She added, "Rest peacefully, my friend. Thank you for the music, the memories, and the magic."

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