Smile For The Bucs

Go-Ahead Entry (WCPO)
By Ann Kelly

There’s just one more practice open to the public with the Bucs on Thursday, then it’s hello to preseason action at Raymond James Stadium Saturday night at 7:30 am against the Tennessee Titans.

Now, if you’d like a faster way to get into games, or concerts, or any events at Ray Jay, there is. The team is now employing the same facial recognition program that the Rays have for facial recognition scans.

Facial recognition technology Report highlights civil liberties concerns with facial recognition technology (Samantha Manning/Washington News Bureau)

Here’s the link for more information and to register. It’s completely free, but you have to be at least 18. Registration is through your Ticketmaster account and they’ll walk you through it.

So if you loathe the lines, this might be the answer. Let us know if you love it or not at @1055thedove.

