Sleep is important, so why do so few people get help for sleep problems?

Sleep has entered health conversations with the same seriousness given to diet and exercise, yet concern about rest often ends before a healthcare visit begins. Even so, a 2026 Resmed survey of 30,000 people found that 53% ranked sleep as the most important behavior for a long and healthy life.

Such strong awareness should make ongoing sleep problems harder to dismiss, but the same survey found that only 23% of respondents had sought professional help. This low rate of professional consultation reflects what Sleeping.com has observed: Many people live with sleep problems for years without receiving a diagnosis. This is particularly true for people with sleep apnea—one of the most common sleep disorders.

Other sleep disorders can also go untreated when rest and recovery keep falling behind work or family demands. With poor sleep repeatedly pushed aside, many people wait until exhaustion begins interfering with daily life before asking a healthcare provider for help.

Sleep Has Become a Mainstream Wellness Topic

Health trends compete for attention every year, but sleep has become part of everyday conversation through watches, phone apps, and wellness media. And much of that attention comes from technology that gives people a nightly score and keeps restfulness visible after morning begins.

An American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey found that 48% of U.S. adults had used a sleep tracker, up from 35% during 2023. AASM spokesperson Shalini Paruthi said these devices help people see that sleep quality deserves the same attention given to nutrition and exercise.

Her comment reflects how sleep has become a primary factor in health decisions, with some people changing their routines after reviewing their data. Even so, increased attention to sleep does not always help individuals recognize when poor rest has become a chronic issue in their daily lives.

Why So Many People Normalize Poor Sleep

Sleep often becomes the first sacrifice when work runs late or family demands take over the evening. Harvard sleep researchers note that many people treat rest as a luxury, believing extra waking hours offer more value than time spent asleep.

However, that belief makes exhaustion easier to excuse the next morning, especially when a busy schedule appears to be the obvious cause. While sleeping in on Saturday may offer brief relief, fatigue often returns as soon as the workweek begins.

Sleep experts also warn that loud snoring and poor concentration are frequently blamed on stress or age, allowing them to continue unaddressed. After months or years of the same routine, waking up tired can begin to feel ordinary, even when the poor sleep behind it has never been explained.

The Cost of Ignoring Sleep Problems

Ignoring ongoing sleep problems carries a cost that often manifests long before the cause is recognized. The CDC notes that staying awake for 17 hours impairs performance about as much as a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%, making focus and reaction times noticeably slower during everyday tasks.

Stanford Medicine's Dr. Andrea Goldstein-Piekarski says sleep and mood are closely connected, helping explain why chronic sleep disruption so often overlaps with anxiety and depression.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also links sleep deprivation to high blood pressure, heart disease, and lasting changes in brain function as the years pass.

And all of those individual effects add up across the workforce, with WorldHealth.net reporting that poor sleep costs the U.S. economy an estimated $428 billion to $867 billion in lost productivity each year.

The Barriers Preventing People From Seeking Help

Recognizing a possible sleep problem still leaves many people unsure of how to proceed. A 2025 American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey found that 45% of adults had never discussed sleep with a healthcare professional, meaning many concerns never lead to a clinical referral.

Part of that silence stems from brief primary care visits, where more immediate complaints often fill the appointment before sleep is ever mentioned. Even if a patient raises the issue, the next step may feel daunting, especially if they expect an evaluation to require an expensive overnight stay in a sleep laboratory.

For many people, getting evaluated and treated for a sleep disorder is not a straightforward process. Access to care can be limited, particularly in communities with few sleep specialists. Sleep epidemiologist Dayna Johnson has reported that some patients face wait times of several months before they can even be seen by a provider.

Even after receiving a diagnosis, additional hurdles can delay treatment. Insurance coverage and reimbursement requirements often vary by health plan, sometimes requiring separate claim forms, receipts, or prescriptions. Misconceptions about treatment can also discourage people from moving forward. While continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines for sleep apnea are still widely associated with being loud and uncomfortable, modern devices are designed to operate quietly and automatically adjust air pressure throughout the night. Together, these logistical and perception-based barriers can make it harder for people to access the care they need.

How Sleep Medicine Has Evolved

Sleep care begins very differently for many patients now than a generation ago. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine now recognizes home sleep apnea testing as an option for certain adults with symptoms, allowing their breathing to be recorded from their own bed under medical guidance.

AASM President Dr. Ilene Rosen has called home sleep testing a valuable part of the evaluation process, while emphasizing that a board-certified sleep physician should interpret results within the context of a patient's overall health. This clinical approach has also become easier to access through telehealth, allowing consultations and follow-up visits to occur remotely rather than requiring a trip to a specialist.

Remote appointments may shorten the path from early concerns to a professional evaluation, especially where local sleep services are limited. And the experience itself has changed alongside that progress, with smaller machines and quieter operation replacing much of the bulk associated with earlier generations of equipment.

Even primary care has started bringing sleep questions into routine visits, helping some patients enter the evaluation process before symptoms linger for years. Together, these changes have made the first step toward reliable answers easier to understand and begin.

Awareness Is Only the First Step

Sleep may not guarantee perfect health, but Harvard sleep experts say it gives cells and tissues time to recover from daily wear, while supporting repair throughout the body.

Growing medical attention to those functions is bringing sleep closer to routine preventive care, where clinicians look for problems before they become harder to manage. And public health researchers are also pressing for earlier conversations about ongoing sleep concerns, since many disorders remain undiagnosed for years.

Wider screening during regular medical visits could help more patients reach an evaluation before poor rest begins, directing how they work or feel each day. And that earlier conversation often begins with specific symptoms, including persistent loud snoring or daytime sleepiness that continues without a clear reason.

Bringing those symptoms to a healthcare provider may help explain why the hours after waking feel harder than they should, from the energy needed to begin the day to the focus required to get through it.

This story was produced by Sleeping.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.