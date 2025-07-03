Singer Connie Francis hospitalized due to extreme pain

Singer Connie Francis, who recently went viral on TikTok thanks to her song "Pretty Little Baby," has been hospitalized due to extreme pain.

In a post on Facebook, the 87-year-old singer shares that she is "back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing."

The hospitalization has caused Francis to cancel an appearance at an upcoming Fourth of July concert.

"My thanks for your many get well soon messages," she added. "I will endeavor to keep you updated."

She later let fans know that after undergoing tests and exams she'd been transferred from intensive care to a private room.

Francis has been dealing with health issues since June. At that time she told fans she was undergoing tests to "determine the cause of pelvic pain on my right side," sharing that she had been diagnosed with a fracture.

In June, Francis' obscure 1962 song "Pretty Little Baby" went viral with more than 27 billion views on TikTok. Following the success, she joined the popular social media site.

