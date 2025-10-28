Shutdown Resources

Government Shutdown Food Aid Food and milk sit in a shopping cart during a Forgotten Harvest distribution event held at Woodside Bible Church, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Pontiac, Mich. (AP Photo/Mike Householder) (Mike Householder/AP)
By Ann Kelly

Local groups are stepping up to help those affected by the government shutdown, and here’s a list of the latest. Please reach out to me if you hear of others helping at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

-Feeding Tampa Bay has a dedicated helpline to help you navigate food and resources. (813) 710 – 9003 Monday – Friday | 9am – 5pm. Please click that link above for additional information.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Feeding Tampa Bay

-United Way Suncoast has a comprehensive list of groups that are also offering assistance here, such as these:

-Tampa International Airport is also helping their employees, like air traffic controllers. They’d also like you to help out if you can with a financial donation through Feeding Tampa Bay or United Way Suncoast.

Feed The Bay Ann Kelly with volunteers from Metropolitan Ministries

-Metropolitan Ministries has also expanded their work with taking 180 food boxes to MacDill Air Force Base. Each one of those has enough non-perishable food to feed a family of four for about three days. If you can help or are in need yourself, please check here.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!