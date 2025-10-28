Shutdown Resources

Food and milk sit in a shopping cart during a Forgotten Harvest distribution event held at Woodside Bible Church, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Pontiac, Mich. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Local groups are stepping up to help those affected by the government shutdown, and here’s a list of the latest. Please reach out to me if you hear of others helping at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

-Feeding Tampa Bay has a dedicated helpline to help you navigate food and resources. (813) 710 – 9003 Monday – Friday | 9am – 5pm. Please click that link above for additional information.

-United Way Suncoast has a comprehensive list of groups that are also offering assistance here, such as these:

-Tampa International Airport is also helping their employees, like air traffic controllers. They’d also like you to help out if you can with a financial donation through Feeding Tampa Bay or United Way Suncoast.

-Metropolitan Ministries has also expanded their work with taking 180 food boxes to MacDill Air Force Base. Each one of those has enough non-perishable food to feed a family of four for about three days. If you can help or are in need yourself, please check here.

