Shutdown Resources

Local groups are stepping up to help those affected by the government shutdown, and here’s a list of the latest. Please reach out to me if you hear of others helping at ann.kelly@cmg.com.
-Feeding Tampa Bay has a dedicated helpline to help you navigate food and resources. (813) 710 – 9003 Monday – Friday | 9am – 5pm. Please click that link above for additional information.
-United Way Suncoast has a comprehensive list of groups that are also offering assistance here, such as these:
- Crisis Center of Tampa Bay (211 for Hillsborough)
- First Contact (211 for Pinellas)
- 211 Suncoast Cares (Serving Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto Counties)
-Tampa International Airport is also helping their employees, like air traffic controllers. They’d also like you to help out if you can with a financial donation through Feeding Tampa Bay or United Way Suncoast.
-Metropolitan Ministries has also expanded their work with taking 180 food boxes to MacDill Air Force Base. Each one of those has enough non-perishable food to feed a family of four for about three days. If you can help or are in need yourself, please check here.
