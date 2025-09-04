Shining A Light On Homelessness

It’s easy to turn away from someone asking for help. It’s easier to help them. I’ve heard it so often that we could all be one step away from being homeless ourselves. Where do we change that?

Dove Daily Update Dawning Family Services IMPACT Breakfast

Start with learning what you can do in Hillsborough County with Dawning Family Services at the 2025 IMPACT Breakfast this Tuesday, Sept 9th at Zoon Tampa. Meet those who have already made a difference, those who advocated for the homeless every day like Zack Bonner, founder of the Little Red Wagon Foundation as keynote speaker.

If you can’t make the breakfast click here to volunteer, make a donation and more. Thanks to Dawning Family Services CEO Tammi Casagni for taking the time to talk with me about their mission. Hear that podcast here.

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group