She's levitating: Dua Lipa shares Instagram pics of wedding to Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has shared photos on Instagram of her intimate weekend wedding to actor Callum Turner, which took place on Sunday at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

In the photos, Dua shows off her wedding finery: a custom white skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves and Christian Louboutin pumps, according to Vogue. Dua, who's a Bulgari ambassador, also wore one of the jewelry brand's signature Serpenti necklaces, which looks like a snake coiled around her neck.

Dua captioned the carousel, "31.05.2026," the date of the wedding.

There are reports that the two plan to throw a much bigger wedding bash at an 18th century villa in Palermo, Sicily, this weekend, with guests including Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX, among others.

Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024. The two briefly met at a London restaurant and then ran into each other a year later in LA, where they bonded over the fact that they had both just finished reading the first chapter of Trust by Hernán Díaz. "I said, 'So we're on the same page,'" Callum told the Sunday Times of their meet-cute.

The two went Instagram official in July 2024 and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2025. In July of that year, Dua confirmed to British Vogue that they were engaged.

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