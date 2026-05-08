She’s A Cut Above

When you’re without a home, taking care of yourself isn’t easy. But there is a stylist who really goes above and beyond at the Homeless Empowerment Program.

Aimee Trachtenberg volunteered for the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater for 25 years, and has spent 40 years as a hair stylist. She puts all that talent to good work, with her volunteer time for residents at the Homeless Empowerment Project.

When you’re trying to get a fresh start in life, look for a new job, you also have to find your confidence, and that simple hair cut can do it. Aimee comes over to HELP to cut and style hair. It’s why she’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay! Fox 13’s Mark Wilson did a great story on Aimee, which you can view on our Facebook page now at @1055thedove.

You can become a volunteer as well, or make a donation. I’m happy to share all of that with you here.

The Dove Daily Update

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