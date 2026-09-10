Stacker compiled a ranking of the Septembers with the most precipitation in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. September 1957

- Total precipitation: 10.19 inches

- Average temperature: 79.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 88°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.6°F

#9. September 1953

- Total precipitation: 10.39 inches

- Average temperature: 78.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70°F

#8. September 2001

- Total precipitation: 10.41 inches

- Average temperature: 77.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 68.8°F

#7. September 1947

- Total precipitation: 10.5 inches

- Average temperature: 78.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.9°F

#6. September 1929

- Total precipitation: 10.59 inches

- Average temperature: 78.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.2°F

#5. September 1928

- Total precipitation: 11.52 inches

- Average temperature: 78.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 69.8°F

#4. September 1998

- Total precipitation: 11.92 inches

- Average temperature: 80.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 72.7°F

#3. September 1960

- Total precipitation: 11.93 inches

- Average temperature: 79.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.7°F

#2. September 1979

- Total precipitation: 12.17 inches

- Average temperature: 79.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71.6°F

#1. September 2004

- Total precipitation: 12.52 inches

- Average temperature: 79.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 87.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 72°F