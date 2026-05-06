Selena Gomez selling bachelorette pad, once home to rock legend, for just under $6.5 million

If you buy Selena Gomez's house, you'll be getting a place that was home to not one but two musical luminaries.

According to Realtor.com, Selena's home in Encino, California, where she lived before she and husband Benny Blanco bought a house together, is now on the market for $6.49 million. She purchased the six-bedroom, 8 1/2-bathroom home, which measures 11,500 square feet, in 2020 for just under $4.9 million.

It was formerly the home of the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty, who custom built it in 1989 and owned it until a few months before his death in 2017.

Among the home's amenities are a home theater, wine cellar, gym, massage room, glam room and a vocal booth. Outdoors, there's a pool with a waterfall and stream, cabana, fire pit and al fresco dining area.

Selena and Benny now live in Beverly Hills, in a house they bought in February 2025 for $35 million, according to Realtor.com. That home has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and two guest houses, one of which contains a home theater and one of which has a recording studio.

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