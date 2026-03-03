Selena Gomez reveals which Taylor Swift songs are about her

While appearing on her husband Benny Blanco's new podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Selena Gomez — and co-hosts Dave "Lil Dicky" Burd and his wife, Kristin Batalucco — spent quite a bit of time discussing Taylor Swift.

Selena and Taylor, of course, have been friends for over 17 years. During the chat, Selena says that one of the reasons that she connects to Taylor's music is because, having met as teens, it reflects "a lot of huge moments that were self-defining...we were figuring it out."

"I'm so impressed how it's eloquently put," she says of the songs that document those moments. Selena then mentions that Taylor's Evermore track "Dorothea" is about her.

"A tiny screen's the only place I see you now/ And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya," Taylor sings. "You'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines. Ooh from you, I'd buy anything."

Selena then discusses "Family," an unreleased song that Taylor wrote and recorded during the sessions for Reputation. Selena says it's about how both of them believe in each others' big dreams, like being in movies and playing stadiums.

Selena and Benny also talk about the piece of art Taylor made for Selena for her 30th birthday: "She painted a beautiful lake at night and the moon was there and in the stars she painted our exact star signs," Selena says, adding that Taylor also embroidered the words "Here's to the next 30 years" by hand.

Selena concludes that she and Taylor both agree that "it's absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship and from multiple heartbreaks and love stories and fun stories and life, and we both ended up being engaged around the same time."

