Searching for your next home? Now you can see nearby childcare options

The 74 reports that Redfin has partnered with Winnie to integrate childcare options into property listings, aiding homebuyers in finding nearby early education programs.

Prospective home buyers are often experiencing transition in their personal lives. Perhaps a wedding — or divorce — is on the horizon. Maybe their kids have grown up and moved out, or their financial circumstances have changed.

In many cases, though, people are looking to move because they want to start or grow their families, Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, a real estate brokerage, told The 74 — making the matter of childcare particularly relevant to their search.

With housing and childcare accounting for many families' two biggest expenses — an intersection that Redfin explores in a new report — leaders at Redfin have been looking for a way to bring childcare into their own platform for some time.

Now, they’re debuting a new feature, in partnership with Winnie, a national online childcare marketplace, that gives families visibility into nearby early care and education programs right there on the property listing they’re viewing.

“Searching for a home often coincides with having a child,” said Fairweather. “If you’re trying to do the calculation on how much house you can afford, it’s helpful to know what your childcare options are before committing to that mortgage.”

Winnie’s childcare data from more than 250,000 licensed early care and education programs nationwide is available on every for-sale property listing on Redfin’s mobile and desktop websites. The integration became available on Redfin’s mobile application for iOS and Android at the end of September, said Isabelle Novak, a spokesperson for the real estate company.

The childcare feature will live right alongside the K-12 feature from GreatSchools — a nonprofit that rates schools — that has been available on Redfin for over a decade, Novak added. Prospective buyers, scrolling down a property listing, will see a “K-12” option and a “Preschool & daycare” option.

The childcare integration on Redfin, now available on mobile and desktop websites, displays nearby early care and education programs on for-sale property listings. (Stacker/Stacker)

Courtesy of Redfin

The “Preschool & daycare” feature pulls the Winnie profiles of nearby providers — including licensed center-, home- and school-based early childhood programs — displaying up to five options along with the ages each program serves and its distance from the home. A buyer can click the name of a previewed program to see a pop-up that offers more details, including a provider’s website URL, hours of operation, description, address, options for financial assistance, language and any parent reviews that have been published to Winnie.

For further information, buyers can click through to the provider’s profile on the Winnie website, which may have information like available slots and tuition rates, said Sara Mauskopf, CEO and co-founder of Winnie. Winnie pulls from public state licensing databases to create provider profiles on its site, Mauskopf said. From there, providers can update their pages with additional information. About a quarter of the 250,000 provider pages on Winnie have been claimed, Mauskopf added, and providers who are active on the Winnie platform will frequently update the number and type of open spaces they have in their program, since it can change “day-to-day.”

Mauskopf believes this partnership will be very valuable to young families for whom “childcare is a necessity, not a nice-to-have,” she said.

“I think it’s really critical for families to be thinking about childcare upfront and not as an afterthought,” she said.

Mauskopf, a mom of three, recalled that when she and her husband were trying to find a home in their area, their focus was on home prices, not care options. After they’d moved, they ended up “scrambling at the last minute to secure childcare,” even having to consider whether one of them would need to step away from work until they could find childcare for their kids.

That’s as important for families moving to quiet rural areas as it is for those in large metro areas, she said. They will want to know if they have many options or few, and if those are within walking distance or require a drive.

"One of the things we know is true is that there are sometimes areas where there is no childcare nearby — childcare deserts," Mauskopf said, referencing a term often used to describe areas that lack access to licensed programs. "Those might actually be affordable places to live," she added, but if care is sparse or unavailable, that could be a dealbreaker for some families. The new feature can help families see whether there are care options near the home they're eyeing.

Indeed, Novak at Redfin said that the childcare integration will only show providers within a 10-mile radius of the address. If there are none, a message will appear noting that no programs were found within that distance of the home.

One detail that many families will be seeking is the cost of childcare in a given area. Unfortunately, Mauskopf said, a lot of early care and education programs still require families to tour the space before sharing prices, “which is crazy,” she said. “It’s unlike any market.”

That may soon change, though. She has recently begun to notice a shift in the industry, in which providers are starting to post tuition information publicly — a change likely driven by the fact that families are asking AI about program rates, she noted.

“A lot of providers, for the first time, are willing to list prices online, since AI will just give you an answer anyway,” Mauskopf said.

A majority of programs are still requiring parents to come in first, she said, but there’s increasing willingness to share costs upfront. She hopes that shift will continue and can soon be reflected in the Redfin integration so families can have a complete picture of their costs before making a move.

This story was produced by The 74 and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.