Seals & Crofts singer Dash Crofts dead at 85

Jim Seals and Dash Crofts of the rock and roll group Seals & Crofts pose for a portrait. (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

Dash Crofts, one half of the popular soft rock duo Seals & Crofts, known for such songs as "Summer Breeze" and "Diamond Girl," died Wednesday at the age of 85.

An agent for Crofts' daughter Lua Crofts Faragher confirmed the news to ABC Audio.

“Lua, her family, and Brady Seals are mourning this deep loss,” read the statement. Brady Seals was a cousin of Jim Seals, the other half of Seals & Crofts. He and Lua currently perform under the name Seals & Crofts 2.

“We are honoring and celebrating the amazing life and legacy of Darrell George 'Dash' Crofts, and are so grateful for the music that lives on through Seals & Crofts 2,” the statement continued.

Producer Louie Shelton, who produced several of Seals & Crofts' albums, including 1972's Summer Breeze and 1973's Diamond Girl, posted about Crofts' death on Facebook.

“Sad to hear our dear brother and partner in music has passed away today,” Shelton wrote Wednesday. “Sending love and prayers to all his family and many fans. R.I.P. my brother.....Dash Crofts."

Crofts and Jim Seals began recording under the name Seals & Crofts in 1969, releasing their self-titled debut album that year.

The duo scored their breakthrough hit in 1972 with the album Summer Breeze, which peaked at #7. The album's title track became a top-10 hit, peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

They scored another top-10 album with their fifth studio release, 1973's Diamond Girl. The title track from that album also peaked at #6 on the chart, as did "Get Closer," the title track off their eighth studio album.

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