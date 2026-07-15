In A School Daze

Hillsborough County school parents that need a helping hand with after-school care for their kids will be out of at least one option soon. Open enrollment for Hillsborough County’s after-school program began this week, but are already close to capacity.

With the first day of school in Hillsborough County coming up Monday, Aug. 10, now is the time to enroll the children. More information and enrollment details are available here.

What’s the rest of the school calendar look like? Most will be in between August 10-12th, but you can check your county here.

The Dove Daily Update

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