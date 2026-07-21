Save Some Bucks Before School Starts

DCPS rolling out school bus stop arm cameras Close up yellow school bus. Stop sign. Be careful, schoolchildren crossing the road. New academic year semester. Welcome back to school. Lockdown, distance remote education learning (Inside Creative House/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Ann Kelly

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is underway and runs through August 20, 2026. Sure, the focus is on school things for the kids, but I’m sure you can use a few of the items on lists, too - like a new laptop!

You can buy qualifying clothing and shoes (under $100), school supplies (under $50), and computers/accessories (under $1,500) tax-free. The full list from the Florida Department of Revenue can help you with specifics, and that’s why they’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update
The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388