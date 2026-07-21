Save Some Bucks Before School Starts

Close up yellow school bus. Stop sign. Be careful, schoolchildren crossing the road. New academic year semester. Welcome back to school. Lockdown, distance remote education learning

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is underway and runs through August 20, 2026. Sure, the focus is on school things for the kids, but I’m sure you can use a few of the items on lists, too - like a new laptop!

You can buy qualifying clothing and shoes (under $100), school supplies (under $50), and computers/accessories (under $1,500) tax-free. The full list from the Florida Department of Revenue can help you with specifics, and that’s why they’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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