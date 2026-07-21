Save Some Bucks Before School Starts

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is underway and runs through August 20, 2026. Sure, the focus is on school things for the kids, but I’m sure you can use a few of the items on lists, too - like a new laptop!
You can buy qualifying clothing and shoes (under $100), school supplies (under $50), and computers/accessories (under $1,500) tax-free. The full list from the Florida Department of Revenue can help you with specifics, and that’s why they’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay!
©2026 Cox Media Group