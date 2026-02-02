Save On The Energy Use This Morning

Did you get the text from Duke Energy Sunday afternoon? If not, here’s what’s going on.

Duke is asking their customers to reduce energy use between now and 9 am, so before you leave the house for work, do things like turn the thermostat down and hold on on running the dishwasher or other large applicances.

Dove Daily Update Will you be hit by a rolling outage?

Two schools will closed in Hernando County this morning. Hernando High School and Brooksville Elementary School would be closed on Monday due to rolling power outages scheduled by Duke Energy.

The last thing anyone wants are more rolling outages, so doing what we can will help. For more click on those links.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group