Save On Back To School Stuff

By Ann Kelly

Within the next few weeks, the buses are rolling and the kids get back into the scholastic swing. So what’s going on with the back to school tax holiday?

Good news. Instead of a week, it’s now the entire month of August! The list is out from the Florida Department of Revenue so take a look and see what you can save on.

Of course, there are things that are not on the list, and that includes things like clothing items over $100, school supplies over $50, and computers and related accessories over $1,500.

But I’ve done this more than once, usually in a Dollar Tree Store. If you think you’re behind a teacher that is spending their own money for classroom supplies, if you can pay it forward it’s that right thing to do.

