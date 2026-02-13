Sarah McLachlan releases 'Tiny Desk' concert, adds summer tour dates

Sarah McLachlan is expanding her Better Broken tour into 2026.

The singer has announced summer dates on the tour, which comes in support of her 2025 album, Better Broken. The dates start July 1 in Franklin, Tennessee, and are scheduled to wrap up Aug. 9 at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, Washington. Allison Russell will open all dates.

One dollar for every ticket sold will go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides music education and mentorship to underserved youth.

Tickets are available via Citi and Verizon presales starting Tuesday at 10 a.m local time; an artist presale starts at noon that same day. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday via sarahmclachlan.com.

If you want to get a taste of what to expect on the tour, Sarah has also released her NPR Tiny Desk concert. During the show, she performed her hits "Building a Mystery," "Angel" and "Adia," as well as two songs from Better Broken: "Only Human" and "Reminds Me."

